13 schools to get corporate look thanks to 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi'

Mulugu: Thirteen primary and higher secondary schools in mandals of Eturunagaram, Govindraopet, Kannayigudem, Mangapet, Mulug, Tadvai, Venkatarapur and Vazedu which even lacked bare minimum facilities have become posh matching corporate institutions, thanks to new buildings constructed under the State government's prestigious 'Mana Uru Mana Badi' first phase programme taken up at a cost of Rs.1.19 crore.

The facilities provided in these schools include additional modern classrooms, latrines, drinking water, kitchen sheds, walking tracks, greenery, dual desks, black boards, digital classrooms, libraries, computer/ science labs and furniture, according to district collector S Krishna Aditya.

He said these primary and ZP schools were in a dilabitated condition. The programme envisages re-building of about 125 schools in the district at a cost of Rs.26.5 crore.