14 dead in separate incidents on Holi

Hyderabad: Holi celebrations across the state of Telangana were disrupted at many places. After Holi, many people who went to bathe in rivers, canals and ponds died in separate accidents. About 14 people died and one person went missing. Two children were among the dead. According to the police, four youths from Nadimabad in Kautala mandal center of Kumrambhim Asifabad district drowned in river near Tatipalli. The deceased have been identified as Panasa Kamalakar (23), Uppala Santhosh (22), Elmule Praveen (23) and Alam Sai (20). An inter student in Mancherial a went to bath with his friends and drowned. Karthik, an inter-student from Dharmaram village in Jannaram mandal, jumped into the water at Tanimadugu delivery point along with his friends on Monday. But as he could not swim, he drowned in the water. Harshit (14) of Jaijawan Nagar, Adilabad drowned in Bhimsari mandal by accident.

Sangam Jagan (27), son of Bhikshamayya, and Kommu Surender (28), son of Ramaiah, both of Nandupalli, Maheshwaram Mandal, Rangareddy District, fell into the pond and died. After the two played Holi, Nandapalli went swimming near the big pond and disappeared. The swimmers took out their dead bodies. In the 20th ward of Narayanapet district center, while the children were playing Holi, three children were seriously injured when the water tank next to them collapsed suddenly. Lakshmi Pranita died while being treated at the hospital. Srikanth (16) was one of the youths who went to the farm well to take a bath after playing Holi in Mamidimada of Killaghanapuram mandal of Vanaparthi district and died after drowning.

Abbori Vinod Reddy's son Rithvik Reddy (10), a 4th standard student, fell into a pond and died in Mahabubabad. Mokalla Rambabu (25), an auto driver in MorreduVagu, accidentally fell into MorreduVagu and died. Two persons namely TakkellaKedareshwar (42) and AmthamKrantiku Mar (35) have died and one is missing after they fell into the PalivelpulaEssarissi Canal under KU Police Station in Hanumakonda.