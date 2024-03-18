14.9 lakh to exercise vote in Nalgonda dist

Nalgonda: District Collector and District Election Officer Dasari Harichandana said that the MCC had come into force from Saturday after the CEC released the schedule for parliamentary elections.

She disclosed that there are a total 1,766 polling centers in Nalgonda district; 46 auxiliary polling centers more were proposed, in addition to 30 special polling centers, 30 women-managed polling centers, 6 youth polling centers and 6 more PWD polling centers.

Out of 14.9 lakh voters, there are 7.35 lakh male voters and 7.54 lakh female voters and 52,000 new voters have been registered. The DEO said that since the election schedule has been released, the election expenditure would be counted from Sunday and rallies and meetings should not be held without prior permission.

She stressed that SST and VST teams have been formed to conduct the elections properly.She said that political parties and citizens should cooperate to conduct elections in a healthy atmosphere.She stated that any complaints related to the elections should be reported to 1950 number through C-whistle, about 20 nodal teams have been formed for the proper conduct of the elections and the code of conduct of the elections will be strictly implemented.

District SP Chandana Deepthi said that people should extend full cooperation to the police in conducting the parliamentary elections smoothly. She informed that more inspections will be carried out by the police. She said C-Whistle app should be used, meetings and rallies should not be held without taking prior permission through Suvidha.

She said that if anyone has to carry more than 50,000 cash during the election period, they should carry supporting documents. DRO D Rajyalakshmi, Special Collector Nataraj, DPRO U Venkateshwarlu, DSO Venkateshwarlu, DIC GM Koteshwar Rao and others took part in the media meet.