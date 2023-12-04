15 doctors turn MLAs in TS polls

Hyderabad: After taking oath as health practitioners to treat people with integrity, doctors in Telangana will now be taking oath as MLAs, as around 15 doctors won the MLA seats in several constituencies in Telangana.

A majority of doctors who won in their constituencies belong to Congress, while Dr Palvai Harish, who won from Sirpur, is a BJP candidate, while three doctors, including Dr Sanjay Kuamar, Dr Sanjay Kalkvakuntla, and Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, are from BRS.

These health practitioners, who have won in various districts, stated that they are all ready to resolve people’s pleas.

Dr Ramchander Naik, MS general surgeon, won MLA Dornakal's Congress ticket against BRS’s Dharamsoth Redya Naik with 53,131 votes. In Achampet, Dr Vamshi Krishna, MS general surgeon, from Congress defeated BRS’s Guvvala Balaraju by 1,15,337 votes,.

Whereas Dr Palvai Harish, BJP, MS orthopedic from Sirpur, won by 3,088 votes, defeating BRS Koneru Konappa. INC Dr Murali Naik, MS general surgeon, won in Mahabubabad with 1,16,644 votes, beating BRS Banoth Shankar Naik.

Meanwhile, INC Dr Satyanarayana MS general surgeon, won from Manakondur by defeating BRS Erupula Balakrishna Rasamayi with 32,365 votes.

Young Congress leader Dr Mainampally Rohith, MBBS, won in Medak, whereas another general physician, Dr Parnika Reddy, INC won in Narayanpet with 7,951 votes, defeating BRS Rajender Reddy. Dr Sanjeeva Reddy, a pediatrician from Narayankhed, won with 6,547 votes by defeating BRS Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy. BRS Dr Kalvakuntla Sanjay, a neurologist, won from Korutla.

INC Dr Vivek Venkataswamy, MBBS, won from Chennur; another health practitioner, BRS Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, MS Ortho, won with 53,252 votes in Bhadrachalam. Meanwhile, Dr Bhupathi Reddy, an MS orthopedic, won from Nizamabad (Rural) and defeated BRS Goverdhan Bajireddy with 21,963 votes.

From Jagtial , BRS Dr Sanjay, an MS ophthalmologist, has retained his seat with 70,243 votes. Whereas, INC Dr Ragamayi, MD pulmonologist, won in Sathupally. Meanwhile, INC Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy and MDS won in Nagarkurnool.