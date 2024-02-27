15 rly stns across State set for a mega makeover

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the foundation stone laying for the redevelopment of 554 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with 15 railway stations set to undergo transformation. All these stations in Telangana will get a complete makeover with state-of-the-art facilities as well as upgradation and replacement of the existing facilities.

As per a South Central Railway (SCR) official, Begumpet and Yakutpura Railway stations in Hyderabad district are being upgraded, with an investment of Rs 31.1 crore. These stations, being significant in the Hyderabad district, aim to meet the growing demands of rail users. Upon completion, the stations are poised to offer an enhanced experience in terms of class and comfort.

The SCR is undertaking projects exceeding Rs 1,800 crore, encompassing 15 stations in Telangana, 34 stations in Andhra Pradesh, six stations in Maharashtra, and two stations in Karnataka. The upgradation works, costing Rs 925 crore, also involve the construction of 156 Road Over Bridges/Road Underpasses, with 49 ROBs/RUBs incurring a total expenditure of approximately Rs 927.31 crore across the zone.

Addressing the gathering at Begumpet railway station, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan mentioned, "Telangana is undergoing an infrastructural transformation, with 15 railway stations in the State set to be upgraded with modern amenities." The Governor also highlighted the promotion of local products, art forms, and cultural heritage through 'One Station, One Product' stalls established at several railway stations in Telangana.









Dr K Laxman, MP, Rajya Sabha, expressed, "This occasion is historic in bringing modern facilities to 554 railway stations nationwide. The Union Government is prioritising the development of railways, roadways, and airways for societal and national progress. Telangana has been allocated the highest funds in the railway budget this year."

Batti Vikramarka Mallu, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, stated, “The Central government should grant the Kazipet coach factory to Telangana as a gesture following the state re-distribution act.” He expressed the State government's willingness to collaborate on railway project development in the Telangana region. Acknowledging the significance of the Indian Railways as the largest transportation network in the country, he highlighted its role in connecting distant places and contributing to economic progress through affordable and punctual freight transportation.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, stated, “The rail projects being taken up today are a testament to the rapid transformation underway in Indian Railways and symbolise the rapid progress being made on infrastructure development, connectivity, and the commitment to serve the nation and its people.