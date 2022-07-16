150 students of Basara IIIT fall sick after having food

Nirmal: More than 150 students fell sick after consuming contaminated food at Basara Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUIKT) on Friday.

According to the sources, the students of mess E1 and E2 fell sick after having egg fried rice which was provided to them. It is suspected that the students fell ill due to unhygienic conditions of the kitchen of the mess which used substandard ingredients, contaminated water, as well as the substandard eggs, as the main reason for the food poison.

More than 60 students were admitted to RGUIKT hospital while others students who were critical were shifted to Nizamadad Hospital for further treatment .

Parents are worried this will affect the health of the students and that they might lose their concentration on studies. Following such incidents, some students have opted to go back to their homes and parents are taking their children home for a few days.

Lack of supervision in the preparation of food and the poor quality of vegetables and non-vegetarian items being used in preparations are the major cause of food poisoning, parents say.

District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqaui and local MLA are monitoring the situation.