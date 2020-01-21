1,511 to test their luck in old Karimnagar municipalities

Karimnagar: Around 1,511 members are in the race for 351 wards in 14 municipalities in old Karimnagar district and about 355 members are contesting for 50 divisions in the Ramagundam municipal corporations, for which the elections are going to be held on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the elections for 60 divisions present in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation are going to be held on January 24.



All the necessary arrangements have been made by the district administration of four districts Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna-Siricilla and Jagtial for conducting polls in a peaceful atmosphere in 14 municipalities and also in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation.

For the 86 wards present in the four municipalities of Kothapalli, Choppadandi, Huzurabad and Jammikunta of Karimnagar district, 385 candidates are in race to contest the elections.

While 52 members are contesting for 12 wards in Kothapalli, 62 are in race for 14 wards in Choppadandi, 138 in fray for 30 wards in Jammikunta and 133 members for 30 wards in Huzurabad. However, the TRS party had won two wards unanimously in Huzurabad municipality with now leaving 28 wards for polls.

Similarly in Peddapalli district, there are about 64 in the three municipalities of Peddapalli, Manthini and Sultanabad and 50 divisions in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation. 265 candidates are in race to contest the elections in three municipalities. Nearly 154 members are contesting for 36 wards Peddapalli. Here also, the ruling TRS won two wards unanimously with now candidates left to contest 34 wards. Further, 50 members are in race for 13 wards Manthini, 61 in race for 15 wards in Sultanabad municipalities and about 355 in race for 50 divisions in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation.

There are two municipalities in Rajanna-Sircilla district, the Sircilla and Vemulawada, for the 67 wards in both municipalities, 274 members are in poll fray. 148 members are in race for 39 wards. However, the TRS party won four wards unanimously leaving 35 wards for polls. In Vemulawada, around 126 members are contesting for 28 wards. Here too, the TRS party has won one ward unanimously leaving the 27 wards for polls.

There are 134 wards present in five municipalities of Jagtial, Metpalli, Raikal, Dharmapuri and Korutla in the Jagtial district and about 587 candidates are in race to contest the polls. Around 196 members are contesting 48 wards present in Jagtial, while 123 members in the fray for 26 wards in Metpalli. The TRS party won a ward unanimously in Metpalli municipality. While, 139 are in race for 33 wards in Korutla, the ruling party won three wards unanimously. Similarly, 78 members are contesting for 12 wards in Raikal and 51 members are in the race for 15 wards present in Dharmapuri municipalities present in Jagtial district.