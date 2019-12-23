157 SHGs extended bank loans

Patancheru: Local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy launched CCTV cameras in Rudraram gram panchayat office on Saturday. He was accompanied with DSP Rajeswara Rao, MPP Sushma Sri and sarpanch Sudhir Reddy. The MLA stated that CCTV cameras would help in controlling crimes, while stressing the need for installing them in every village.



Later, Reddy distributed bank loans totaling Rs.1,50,25,000 sanctioned to 157 Self-Help Groups. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the State government was working with the sole motive of giving importance to women's welfare. He appealed to women to avail of the government welfare schemes. He also distributed wet and dry garbage baskets, besides vehicle to carry garbage.

He suggested people to keep their villages clean and green without dumping garbage carelessly in the open. The DSP advised women to Dial 100 in case of emergencies. He said the police would reach the spot within 10 minutes of contacting them, while creating awareness how they could protect themselves. Among those present were MPTC Manne Raju and MPDO Anant Reddy.