16 candidates file nominations for MLC by-election

On Monday, the final day for nominations for the Legislative Council (MLC) by-election representing the Mahbubnagar local bodies constituency, saw a total of 16 candidates submitting their nominations.

Mahabubnagar: On Monday, the final day for nominations for the Legislative Council (MLC) by-election representing the Mahbubnagar local bodies constituency, saw a total of 16 candidates submitting their nominations.

Of these, 13 are contesting independently, while one candidate represents the Congress party and two candidates belong to the BRS party. The constituency consists of 1,439 voters, including 2 MPs, 14 MLAs, 3 MLCs, 888 MPTCs, 83 ZPTCs, and 449

councillors. Naveen Kumar Reddy and Laxmi Reddy Nagarkunta are the candidates nominated by the BRS party, while Manne Jeevan Reddy stands as the sole candidate from the Congress party. Speculation arises about the withdrawal of one BRS party candidate before the deadline for withdrawals.

