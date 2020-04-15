17 of a family including 10-month-old baby tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 17 members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad's Old City and 24 others were put under quarantine after the death of a 60-year-old woman due to coronavirus from their family.

All the 41 people came in contact with the woman who was residing in Talab Katta and died on April 10 due to cardiac-related illness. However, her samples were tested after the death and they came out positive on Monday. It is learned that the disease was not detected in the woman as she was admitted to the hospital with cardiac illness.

Initially, the woman was taken to a private hospital in Nampally and later to the Gandhi Hospital. As the Gandhi Hospital is presently made for only coronavirus patients did not admit her and was shifted to King Koti government hospital. After her condition turned critical, she was shifted to Osmania Hospital. She was then shifted to a private hospital near Purani Haveli as there was no availability of a ventilator at Osmania hospital.

The doctors at the private hospital took her samples for coronavirus tests after her health condition deteriorated further. However, she was passed away at the private hospital while undergoing treatment. The reports which arrived on Monday stated that the woman was infected with the coronavirus.

All the people who moved closely with the woman were subjected to undergo coronavirus tests. Out of them, 17 people including a 10-month-old baby tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the officials are identifying how she got infected with the virus.