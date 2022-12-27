18 BRS sarpanches quit in protest against Asifabad MLA

Asifabad: In a shocker for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), eighteen sarpanches from the Wankidi Mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana resigned en masse on Tuesday. The 18 BRS party sarpanches who resigned were Adivasi tribals and cited that no development works were done in the villages because of the sitting MLA. They also alleged that local BRS Adivasi MLA Athram Sakku of Asifabad was neglecting them and their demands.



The sarpanches mentioned that when they went to meet the MLA, he was neither meeting them nor giving them an appointment, they bemoaned. They also alleged that he had not taken up development activities in the villages, as they mentioned in their resignation letter which they signed together. The sarpanches are likely to submit their resignation letter to the Mandal officer shortly. The MLA is yet to respond on this issue.