18 gates of Jurala project lifted in wake of heavy inflows

Gadwal: With the Jurala Priyadarshini project in Gadwal district receiving heavy inflows from upstream, the project authorities have lifted 18 gates and released water downstream on Wednesday.

According to Chief Engineer Raghunath Rao, the project is receiving heavy inflows from upstream and it is recorded about 92,000 cusecs of water is flowing into the project due to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas and at the same time the water from the upper Narayanpur and Alamatti dams in Karnataka had released downstream into the Jurala project.

As the inflow is increasing per every hour, the authorities have decided to release about 10,7865 cusecs of water towards Srisailam dam and the people living along the banks of Krishna river have been issued red alert and instructions to the revenue, police and irrigation authorities has been given by the Gadwal district administration.

The full capacity of Jurala project is to hold 9.657 TMC of water, however, with the project has already filled with huge silt, its capacity has reduced less than 7 TMC. At present the project is having about a capacity to hold 6.428 TMC of water. The full reservoir level of Jurala project is 318.516 feet. However, currently water level is at 316 feet. The Genco authorities are releasing water through the power houses and generating 234 MW Hydropower through all the 6 functional units from the Upper Jurala Hydropower Station.

Another 240 MW electric power is generated from the 6 power generation units of Lower Jurala Hydro Power Station. As the flood gates are released, huge gushing water is flowing down stream. In view of this, the Gadwal district authorities have issued clear instructions to the police and revenue personnel to be on high alert.

Red alert warning has been issued to the people living on the river banks and nearby villages along the Krishna River downstream Jurala project. As the flood downstream is increasing, the project authorities have alerted the Revenue officials of Itikyala mandal to be alert.

The police and revenue staff have been issuing warnings to the public not to venture into the Krishna River and near the river banks.

The people of Ramapur, Rangapur, Mungaman Dinne, Penchikalapadu, Eerladinne, Eshipadu, Thippaipalli, Gumdamam, Yaparla village in the Pebbair mandal of Wanaparthy district and the people of the island villages have also been asked to be alert as the flood flow from the Jura is increasing and the authorities are ready to evacuate and shift the locals living in low lying areas to safer places.