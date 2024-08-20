2-day orientation session for engg. students held

Hyderabad: A two-day orientation programme for first year engineering students of Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women was held on August 18 and 19 in the city.

Hemalatha, HP senior HR manager, G Sri Ram, T Tech senior HR manager, and Aijaz, CEO, Talent Training were present as the chief guests. Stanley College secretary and correspondent K Krishna Rao, Management members T Rakesh Reddy, R Pradeep Reddy, College Dean, Academics Professor A Vinay Babu, Principal Dr Sathyaprasad Lanka, director Dr V Anuradha, R&D director Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy and administration officer A Ramesh were present. Dr V Anuradha presided over the orientation programme.