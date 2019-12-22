2 held for rape of 60-year-old in Hyderabad

Two people were arrested for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman at Mirjalguda last week. The police said that the accused have gone missing after committing the offence and were caught on Friday night. They were identified as Nenavath Vijay Kumar (53) and Anthony George (50).

On Tuesday, the accused approached a 60-year-old woman, who was seeking alms at Mirjalguda crossroads. They offered her alcohol and took to their house. After she fell unconscious, the duo raper her.

However, she raised alarm after gaining consciousness. Neighbours intervened hearing her cries and rescued her. The police were also alerted.

By the time, the police reached the spot, the duo escaped from the place. However, the police nabbed them at the Mirjalguda crossroads and arrested them.