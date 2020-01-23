2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad

Two people were arrested by the police on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman who arrived in the city in search of a job.

According to the police, the woman, a native of Maharashtra arrived in the city on January 18 and landed in a lodge in Secunderabad. She contacted a real estate broker who assured her to help in finding a job.

The woman met the accused who made her consume alcohol and later he took her to the lodge where the staff denied his entry. However, the accused and his driver made the victim check out of the lodge and took her to another lodge around 11.20 pm where he sexually assaulted her.

On learning the incident, the woman informed the police the next day i.e, on January 19 who recorded her statement and registered a case against the broker and his driver. Based on the CCTV footage, the police arrested the miscreants on Wednesday.