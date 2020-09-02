2 held for smuggling liquor on Telangana-AP border

Two people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling over 100 liquor bottles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. The arrested were identified as Devarakonda Srinivas Rao and Devarakonda Rajesh, who hail from Aswaraopeta town of Khammam district.

The police said that the two were caught during a vehicle check conducted by the excise officials at Polavaram village of Chatrai mandal near Telangana border around 5 am today. It is learned that the excise police grew suspicious over their movement and their body shape also looked a bit strange following which the police intervened their route.

During the check, the officials found 101 liquor bottles (180 ml each) tied around their chests and seized them.

Vissannapeta circle excise inspector JS Balaji said liquor bottles and motorcycle were seized by the police officials and a case was filed against them under the relevant section of the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act. Later, they were produced before the magistrate.