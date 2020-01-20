2 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Nizamabad

Two people were killed and three others injured after a lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw on Monday morning in Nizamabad.

The mishap occurred near Argul cross road when the auto-rickshaw carrying the four people heading to Armoor from Jagranpally was hit by a lorry.

Paidi Sattemma and Sundaramma died on the spot while Sravanti and her son Ashwik Kumar and the auto driver suffered injuries. Jagranpally SI Ramu Naidu inspected the spot and shifted the bodies to Armoor government hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were also shifted to hospital for treatment.