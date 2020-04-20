2 new corona positive cases in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Two more corona cases were reported in Nalgonda district on Sunday, increasing the positive cases to 15. No cases were reported in the district for the last 12 days.

A woman, resident of Manyam Chalka of Nalgonda town, opted for corona virus tests on Saturday as her husband had attended a function in Suryapet last month. Her results came positive.

The officials became alert and conducted tests to all the family members including son, daughter, husband and aunty after shifting them to an isolation center.

Her son and daughter got positive in the report, whereas her husband and aunt got negative report.

The officials announced the area as containment area and arranged barricades near Manyam Chalka area where three corona positive cases were reported and deputed police force.

They announced that essential commodities will be delivered to the people at their doorsteps.