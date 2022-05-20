2 of a family electrocuted

Rajanna-Sircilla: In an unfortunate incident, two persons of a family were electrocuted in Yerragadda Thanda of Veernapalli mandal in wee hours of Friday.

The deceased Banothu Leela (37) and her brother-in-law Banothu Ravi (35).

According to villagers, the haystack of the deceased family caught fire as a live electric wire passing through the area fell on it at around 12.30 am.

Alerted over the incident, not knowing the reaction , two persons tried to douse the flames by pouring water. Unfortunately, they came into contact with live electric wire in a process and died on the spot.

Enraged over the incident, villagers and relatives of the deceased staged dharna at Veernapalli substation along with the bodies on Friday morning, alleging that the incident occurred due to negligence of electricity officials. They demanded that the government do justice to the kin of the deceased.