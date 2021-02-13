2 students from Mulugu die in road mishap in Hyderabad

Two students from Mulugu died in a road accident when their bike rammed into flyover works near Kothaguda junction in the wee hours on Friday. The victims, identified as Vinay Kumar Reddy (23) and Sunny Ram Reddy (20) were natives of Mangapet of Mulugu district.

According to the police, the two students who were pursuing BTech were residing at Hasthinapuram in LB Nagar. On Thursday night, the duo went to Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge and while returning home, their bike crashed into flyover works near Kothaguda junction. The police rushed to the place and shifted them to the hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On Thursday night, four people from Shaikpet in Hyderabad died in a road accident at Araku when the tourist bus fell into a gorge. The bus with more than 30 people was going to Araku when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle at Dumuku hamlet in Ananthagiri Mandal on Araku Ghat road.