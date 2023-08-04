2 units to go on stream at Yadadri power plant

Nalgonda: District Collector R V Karnan conducted a thorough inspection of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant at Veerlapalem in Damaracherla mandal. During the visit, a comprehensive review meeting was held with key officials to assess the project’s status and advancements in land acquisition for the proposed railway line. The meeting saw detailed discussions as Genco Director (Projects) Sachidhanandham briefed the Collector on the remarkable progress achieved thus far. An impressive sum of Rs 22,000 crore has been invested in the construction of the state-of-the-art 4,000 MW ultra mega thermal power plant. Two units are set to commence operations and produce a substantial 1,600 MW power by the end of this year.

The remaining three units are scheduled to become operational by 2024, showcasing the unwavering commitment of the government to enhancing the region’s power infrastructure. Once fully operational, these units are projected to generate an additional 2,400 MW of power, significantly contributing to the energy needs of the region.