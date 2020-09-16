20 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted

Nagarjuna Sagar: The officials of Nagarjuna Sagar project have lifted 20 of the 26 crest gates of the dam up to 10 feet in view of the huge inflow to the reservoir from upper stream.



The inflow to the project was recorded as 3,38,152 cusecs on Wednesday night. The water level in the project touched 589.80 feet as against full reservoir level of 590.00 feet.

Current water storage in the project is 311.44 TMCs as against full reservoir level of 312.04 TMCs.

About 1,800 cusecs of water was being released to SLBC canal and 300 cusecs to low level canal, 28,217 cusecs to Main Power House, 8,375 cusecs to right canal and 2,99,460 cusecs water was being released through dam crest gates.

The total outflow from the project was recorded as 3,38,152 cusecs.