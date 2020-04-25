20 held for involving in gambling in Adilabad and Mancherial

Around 20 people were arrested in two separate incidents for allegedly involving in gambling here at Adilabad and Mancherial districts on Saturday.

In the first incident, the Central Crime Station officials (CCS) caught 10 people for involving in gambling at Brundavan colony of Adilabad district. The CCS team seized Rs 17,900 and 10 mobile phones from them. Acting on a tip-off, the CCS team went to the place and arrested Syed Afzal, Ahmed Khan, Syed Imran, Rasheed Khan, Birender Khan, Syed Khaleel, Shaik Pasha, Kompelli Prabhakar, Shaik Gouse and Mohammad Arif.

In the second case, the task force officials arrested 10 people for indulging in gambling in Rajivnagar in Mancherial. The officials seized 10 mobile phones, five motorbikes and cash Rs 45,000. The arrested were identified as Satham Srinivas, Gundamalla Narasimha, Dushetti Narayana, Jampala Srinivas, Koyalkar Raju, Sirigiri Dasharadham, Dodla Sreenu, Koyalkar Sekhar, Naspur Prasad and Marta Tirupati, all are the natives from different places in Mancherial.

The arrested were handed over to the law and order police for further action. An investigation is underway.