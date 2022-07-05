20 students fall ill after having lunch at KGBV in Adilabad

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident around 20 students belonging to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Adilabad reportedly fell sick after having the lunch provided by the midday meal programme.

Parents alleged that the kids fell ill began to vomit after eating the food. The students were rushed to the Bhainsa Area Hospital for treatment. Parents staged a protest against the school department at the school.

According to the sources, parents also alleged that for the previous five days, their children had been complaining about the food with insects being served at the school.

"Several children fell asleep as a result of refraining from eating the meals given at the school," they remarked.

"We have already voiced our complaints to higher officials and asked them to address this issue. But all of our cries went unheard," they added.