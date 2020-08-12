200 quintals of PDS rice seized in Warangal, one held

Warangal: Task Force Police on Wednesday seized 200 quintals of rice meant for public distribution system (PDS). The police arrested one person while four others involved in the illegal trade are at large. Based on a tip-off, the Task Force Police led by Inspectors Nandiram and Madhu raided a location at Allibad village near Parkal in the early hours of Wednesday.

They seized rice worth around Rs 2.30 lakh, a truck, a tractor and two auto trolleys. The modus operandi of the gang was to procure PDS rice from neighbouring villages at a meagre price and transporting them to Chhattisgarh and other States.

The accused is identified as Marapally Venu of Dharmaram village under Jammikunta in Karimnagar district. The police launched a manhunt for other accused - Moutam Raju of Parkal, Kakkerla Nagaraju, Regula Sambaiah, Kakkerla Sadanandam and Nune Sadi of Regonda mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.