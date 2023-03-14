20,224 students to appear for Inter exams in district

Mahbubnagar: As many as 20,224 students from across various junior colleges are expected to appear for the Intermediate final examinations from March 15, to Apirl 4 in Mahbubnagar district.

Earlier, on March 8, district Collector G Ravi Nayak, had conducted a coordination meeting with all the concerned officials from the Education department and directed them to make sure all the necessary steps are taken up in advanced and ensure all the facilities including drinking water, power connection, medical kits, transportation and other basic facilities needed for the students during the examination are put in place.

On Monday, the district Collector along with the Education department officials from the district attending a video conference with the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy from Hyderabad, at his chambers in the collectorate and updated to the Minister that in Mahabubnagar there are 32 intermediate examination centres of which 16 are from government and another 16 centers are set up in private junior colleges. In all these centres, the district authorities have set up CCTV cameras and ensured that all necessary basic facilities like drinking water, power connection, electric fans, and toilets are put in place to facilitate the students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations in the district.

"In Mahbubnagar, more than 20,000 intermediate students are expected to appear for the public examinations from March 15 on wards this month. Directions have been issued to the RTC department, Health department, and education department to make sure all measures are put in place to facilitate the students," the Collector said.

"RTC officials are directed to run adequate buses in the morning to provide proper transportation for the students, health authorities are directed to ensure health and medical kits are kept available at each and every centre along with an ANM, Electricity department officials are instructed to ensure supply of uninterrupted power during the examination time. The Education department is directed to employ flying squads to make sure no malpractice during examination," the Collector informed.

The Police and concerned examination department authorities in the district are directed to make sure the question papers and answer papers are properly packed and transported to their designated destinations. The police are directed to provide proper security at all the examination centers and ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the intermediate examination in the district," he Collector added.

The intermediate students are directed to download their hall tickets directly from the intermediate board website http://www.tsbie.cgg.in.