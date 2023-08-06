Hyderabad: 21 railway stations in Telangana are among the 508 stations to be redeveloped as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone virtually on Sunday. All these stations in Telangana will get a complete makeover with state-of-the-art facilities as well as upgradation and replacement of the existing facilities.

According to SCR officials, under this scheme, all these 21 stations in Telangana will get a complete makeover with modern facilities including there will be passenger display boards, modern security and fire-fighting systems, segregation of arrival and departure passenger movements and multi-model interface smooth access to railway stations by removal of unwanted structures, improved lighting, better-circulating area, upgraded parking space, divyangjan-friendly infrastructure and eco-friendly buildings by use of green energy. One among these stations is Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station, popularly known as Nampally Railway Station which is one of the essential coaching terminals in twin cities and it has been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme and the up gradation works are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 309 crore and facilities which will cater the needs of the increasing footfall in the future period.

Around 50 Railway stations under Phase 1 across the four States of South Central Railway (SCR) have been shortlisted for re-development works that include the foundation stone has been laid for 21 stations in Telangana, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka all at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 2,079 crore, said senior officer, SCR.

Speaking on occasion from Hyderabad Railway Station, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan stated, “That development of Railway is the development of the common people of the country. Railways are helpful for the patients, students and middle-class vendors Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will be helpful for the development of the State and valuable for the general public. The railways are providing quality, secure, safe and economical travel to the public. Governor also stretched that she has always preferred travelling by train than other modes of transportation for traveling to other states."

G Kishan Reddy said, “Hyderabad railway station which is also known as Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 309 Crore under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and plans are being prepared to redevelop Kacheguda railway station as well. To strengthen road and rail connectivity Central Government is planning to construct a Ring Road Railway Line Project along with the Regional Ring Road as a pilot project that will be a role model for the development of urban and rural connectivity. There is a plan to roll out the project by this year itself if the State Government support in the railway in providing land to Railways.”

Arun Kumar Jan, General Manager, SCR stated “Indian Railways has taken up the initiative of Major upgradation of Railway Stations and Amrit Bharat Station Scheme which is set to transform railway stations in terms of provision of modern passenger facilities and convert them into growth centers to the city’s populace. Under South Central Railway, 114 stations across six divisions are set to see the change as part of redevelopment under ABSS and major upgradation of stations, at present in the first phase 50 station re-development works will be taken up and works for stations will be completed within 36 months.”

ABSS- SCR

State Overall Stations for which foundation stone is being laid in Phase -1 Total No. of Stations Cost in Rs. No. of Stations Cost in Rs Andhra Pradesh 52 1,174.30 15 369.6 Telangana 40 1,805.74 21 894.09 Maharashtra 19 855.09 13 791.2 Karnataka 3 42.706 1 24.4 Total 114 3,877.84 50 2,079.29

Telangana –List of stations under ABSS Phase-1

Station Name Amount (Rs. Crs) Adilabad 17.8 Bhadrachalam Road 24.4 Hafizpeta 26.6 Hitech City 26.6 Hyderabad 309 Huppuguda 26.81 Jangaon 24.5 Kamareddy 39.9 Karimnagar 26.6 Kazipet 24.45 Khammam 25.4 Madhira 25.4 Mahabubnagar 39.87 Mahabubabad 39.72 Malakpet 36.44 Malkajgiri 27.61 Nizamabad 53.3 Ramagundam 26.49 Tandur 24.4 Yadadri 24.45 Zaheerabad 24.35



