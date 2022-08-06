21st annual day celebrations held at Guru Nanak Institution

Ibrahimpatnam: Guru Nanak Institution organised its 21st Annual Day Celebrations on Saturday at Ibrahimpatnam with fun, humor and entertainment. The institutions' quality academic performance has earned many laurels including accreditations from prominent bodies of education in India like, UGC, NBA and NAAC.

On the occasion, vice-chairman of Guru Nanak Institutions Sardar GS Kohli, congratulated all the students and faculty for their academic achievements and said that 103 placement drives conducted through online and offline this year and 1100+ students got the offer letters which is a great achievement of the institutions. Highest package received by a student this year is 16.5 L per annum from Value Labs. Managing Director of Guru Nanak Institutions Dr HS Saini also congratulated all the students and faculty members for their academic achievements. Director Dr K Venkata Rao and Principal Dr S Sreenatha Reddy, submitted the annual reports of their respective institutions.

Later, faculty member's felicitations were also held for their academic achievements and service. The Students who got highest percentage of marks in GNIT & GNITC Autonomous examinations were given awards and merit certificates by the management. The campus was electrified by the student's performances, programs like dances, songs and skits etc.

Joint Director Dr P Parthasaradhy, Dean-Academics-GNIT Dr Sanjeev Srivastava, Associate Director Dr Rishi Sayal, Dean-R&D Dr SV Ranganayakulu and heads of all departments, faculty and staff participated in these celebrations.