22 kg ganja seized in Bhadrachalam, two held

Bhadrachalam: The Bhadrachalam police seized 22 kg ganja packed in plastic bags and arrested two persons on Tuesday.



According to Bhadrachalam Circle Inspector Vinod, the two accused were found moving suspiciously at the cinema hall centre in the town on Tuesday early hours when the police were conducting the regular patrol.

The police soon stopped the accused and checked their bags and found ganja packets in their luggage. The two accused, identified as Md Nayam Hussan and Sonia, are residents of Delhi, and they were coming from Odisha after procuring the contraband there. The seized ganja is said to be worth over Rs 3 lakh, informed the CI.