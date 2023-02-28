  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

23-year-old woman jumps to death from sixth floor of building in KPHB of Hyderabad

Representational image
x

23-year-old woman jumps to death from sixth floor of building in KPHB of Hyderabad (Picture used for representational purpose only)

Highlights

  • The family members told the police the woman slipped into depression over family and health issues and might have ended her life over it
  • The woman identified as Shravani (23), was married to Santosh Kumar (26) and the couple stayed at an apartment at KPHB

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a housewife reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building at KPHB on Monday night.

The woman identified as Shravani (23), was married to Santosh Kumar (26) and the couple stayed at an apartment at KPHB.

On Monday night, the woman leapt to death from the building. The family members told the police the woman slipped into depression over family and health issues and might have ended her life over it.

A case is booked and investigation going on.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X