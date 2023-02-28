23-year-old woman jumps to death from sixth floor of building in KPHB of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a housewife reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building at KPHB on Monday night.



The woman identified as Shravani (23), was married to Santosh Kumar (26) and the couple stayed at an apartment at KPHB.

On Monday night, the woman leapt to death from the building. The family members told the police the woman slipped into depression over family and health issues and might have ended her life over it.

A case is booked and investigation going on.