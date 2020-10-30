Kodad (Suryapet): Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that Telangana farmers were at the mercy of Andhra leaders to get water for their lands during united Andhra Pradesh, but now the situation is totally reversed and the credit of carving separate Telangana State and self-sufficiency goes to the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

On Friday, Minister Jagadish Reddy along with local MLA Bollam Mallaiah took part in oath taking programme of the newly elected agriculture committee of Kodad at Kodad town.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that the people of Telangana are enjoying round-the-clock power supply during the TRS rule and no one can see this facility in the rest of the country.

Pink party has made rapid development in Telangana within a very short span that no other ruling party could do during the past 70 years, he added. Majority farmers of the State are getting water for two crops and the CM's welfare schemes are helping the farmers to get self-sufficiency, the Minister stated.

Later the Minister and the MLA felicitated agriculture committee chairman Burra Sudha Rani and directors on a grand scale.