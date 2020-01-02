Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

25 bikes gutted after fire engulfs two-wheeler showroom in Hyderabad

25 bikes gutted after fire engulfs two-wheeler showroom in Hyderabad
Highlights

As many as 25 bikes were gutted in the fire that engulfed the two-wheeler showroom here on Nagole-Bandlaguda road on Wednesday night.

As many as 25 bikes were gutted in the fire that engulfed the two-wheeler showroom here on Nagole-Bandlaguda road on Wednesday night.

Getting into details, the fire broke out from the Diamond Multi-Brand two-wheeler showroom late on Wednesday night due to a short circuit. Around 20 new bikes and five other bikes which were given for servicing were reduced to ashes. The property loss is yet to be estimated.

Firefighters were alerted who struggled for hours to put out the fire. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry2 Jan 2020 8:16 AM GMT

Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Security beefed up for PM Modi
Security beefed up for PM Modi's Karnataka visit
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held


Top