25 bikes gutted after fire engulfs two-wheeler showroom in Hyderabad

As many as 25 bikes were gutted in the fire that engulfed the two-wheeler showroom here on Nagole-Bandlaguda road on Wednesday night.

Getting into details, the fire broke out from the Diamond Multi-Brand two-wheeler showroom late on Wednesday night due to a short circuit. Around 20 new bikes and five other bikes which were given for servicing were reduced to ashes. The property loss is yet to be estimated.

Firefighters were alerted who struggled for hours to put out the fire. The police registered a case and are investigating.