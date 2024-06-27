25 teachers relieved 51 Joined in Ieeja mandal. MEO Narasimhulu

Gadwal: The Aija mandal Education officer Narasimhulu has stated that ,Today, as part of the general transfer process, 51 teachers reported for duty in Aija mandal center, while 25 were relieved from their posts. This district-wide transfer process has seen mixed reactions among teachers. Some are pleased with their new assignments in areas with good road facilities, while others are dismayed by their postings in locations lacking basic infrastructure such as roads and bus services.

Despite the inconvenience, transfers are a regular aspect of government employment. Some teachers are resistant to relocating, despite government regulations requiring them to reside in their assigned areas—a rule that is often ignored.

And the situation is challenging for both teachers and students due to the long distances involved. Teachers commuting 30 to 40 kilometers to reach their workplaces can face significant challenges, impacting their availability and energy levels. This situation can also affect students, potentially leading to concerns from parents about the quality of education and teacher availability. Addressing these transportation and distance issues could help improve the overall educational experience for both teachers and students.

While there may not be a universal rule mandating RTE teachers to reside near their workplaces, some state governments and local bodies recommend or encourage it, particularly in rural or remote areas. Living close to the school offers several benefits, including better accessibility to students, efficient management of school responsibilities, and reduction of transportation issues and time constraints. These factors can contribute significantly to improving the quality of education and the overall functioning of schools, especially in less accessible regions.