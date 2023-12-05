Live
- TSPSC exam dates released
- VPA registers record loading
- 1.06 lakh firms shut shop in 5 yrs
- Cyclone landfall begins near Bapatla
- After Telangana polls, it’s time for Singareni elections
- SAT breather for Ambani in RPL case
- Australia's central bank keeps cash rate unchanged
- $5-trn GDP early in Amrit Kaal
- Maha Tourism organises roadshow in Hyderabad
- Sodhi confident of New Zealand’s readiness ahead of the Mirpur Test
25-year-old woman murdered and set ablaze in Medak
Chegunta police said that the deceased was wearing a maroon top and red leggings, and appealed, anyone who recognizes her should contact them immediately
Medak: In a shocking incident near Wadiaram in Chegunta mandal of Medak district, a young woman was found murdered and body was set on fire. Locals found the half-burnt body on the side of the Hyderabad road and informed the police.
