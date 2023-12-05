  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

25-year-old woman murdered and set ablaze in Medak

Man done to death
x

Man done to death (Representational Image)

Highlights

Chegunta police said that the deceased was wearing a maroon top and red leggings, and appealed, anyone who recognizes her should contact them immediately

Medak: In a shocking incident near Wadiaram in Chegunta mandal of Medak district, a young woman was found murdered and body was set on fire. Locals found the half-burnt body on the side of the Hyderabad road and informed the police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X