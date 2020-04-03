250 paddy procurement centres to be set up in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: The State government has directed the district marketing and agriculture departments to set up 250 paddy procurement centres through which the government will buy paddy from the farmers at minimum support price.

While informing this, Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud said that despite a tough situation going on in the State due to Covid-19 health emergency and facing hurdles due to the strict imposition of lockdown, the State government has assured the farmers of purchasing all their agriculture produce.

The government had allotted Rs 32,000 crores for procuring paddy and other agriculture products. The Minister assured that farmers that the government will buy each and every seed grown by them.