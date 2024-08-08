26 gates of Nagarjuna sagar Project lifted to release flood water

The flood water is are currently flowing at the Nagarjuna sagar project leaving authorities to lift 26 gates to release a significant volume of water. Among these, 22 gates are set at a height of 5 feet, while 4 gates are elevated to 10 feet, facilitating the efficient discharge of water to manage the rising levels.

As of now, the project is receiving an influx of 2.53 lakh cusecs of water, while 2.69 lakh cusecs are being released downstream to ensure the safety of the surrounding areas. The full water level for the Nagarjuna sagar project stands at 590 feet, with the current recorded level at 585.30 feet, indicating a substantial water volume still held within the reservoir.

In terms of storage capacity, the Nagarjuna sagar project boasts a full capacity of 312.50 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). Current water storage has been recorded at 298.30 TMC, suggesting that the reservoir is nearing its full capacity amid ongoing flood conditions.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as they continue to manage the water levels, ensuring both flood relief efforts and downstream safety remain a priority. Community members are advised to stay alert and follow guidelines during this period of high water release.