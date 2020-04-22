26 new corona positive cases in Suryapet

Suryapet: With new 26 corona positive cases registered on Tuesday, the total number of cases raised to 80 in the district. In an official statement released here on Tuesday, the District Collector informed that of the new 26 cases, 14 cases were registered in Aipur village of Atmakur (S) Mandal.



Expressing concern over the increasing corona positive cases despite the implementation of strict lockdown norms and treating Suryapet as Red Zone to break the corona spreading chain, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy conducted an emergency meeting with District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, SP Bhaskaran and other district officials at his camp office on Tuesday and discussed the future course of action to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, the State government had announced senior Municipal Commissioner Venugopal Reddy as the Officer on Special Duty to Suryapet municipality and will continue in the post till normality restores in the town.