29 minors detained for harassing women

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda SHE team police on Sunday detained 79 people for allegedly harassing women in the last eight weeks. Out of 79 people, 23 are believed to be minors. According to the sources, complaints were received from various sources, and a few via WhatsApp and social media. The police received complaints from different locations in and around the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate jurisdiction, including Metro trains, stations, bus stops, working places, and colleges.

Those who were arrested were given counselling sessions at the Police Commissioner's camp office in LB Nagar, which were led by experienced counsellors and professional psychologists.

According to She Teams officials, 23 minors who were arrested were counselled by top psychologists to improve their behaviour.

In addition, 26 minors were arrested in decoy operations from Kushaiguda, Keesara, Bhongir, Kushaiguda, Malkajgiri, Vanasthalipuram, and Choutuppal. The SHE Teams also conducted decoy operations on metro trains and imposed penalties on 11 people who entered women compartments.