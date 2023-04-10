29 super specialty doctors for Nizamabad Hospital soon

Nizamabad: State Health Minister T Harish Rao said that 29 super specialty doctors are going to be appointed to provide super specialty services to Nizamabad Government Medical College. Harish said that the State government will appoint super specialty doctors to provide better treatment to the increasing number of patients in the district government medical college hospital. The Minister said that 29 super specialty doctors will provide services in various departments.

Harish expressed hope that super specialty doctors will be appointed in the Government Medical College Hospital and better medical services will be available to the poor. He said that the days of going to big cities for quality medical care are now gone. The Minister said that the provision of a medical college and a super specialty hospital in each district would provide better medical care to the people of the remote areas.

He said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR will take steps to bring a medical college to the district. As part of this, the minister explained that while there are already 17 medical colleges, the state government will open nine more medical colleges this year. He said that due to this, medical seats have become available to the students as well as medical seats. Through this, common students will get medical education along with medicine, which is possible only in the separate state of Telangana.

Harish Rao said that Telangana has become a model for the country in the field of health and besides, the trust of the people in the government hospitals has increased significantly.