2BHK houses soon for those with land: Finance Minister Harish Rao

Karimnagar: A programme to build double bedroom houses in the lands owned by people would begin in the next few days, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao. He said plans were being prepared in that direction and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would take a decision soon.

The minister along with MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar laid the foundation stone for the construction of 40 double bedroom houses in Kishan Nagar in Husnabad mandal on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he assured to build a model journalist housing colony with all the facilities. Rs 20 lakh would be sanctioned for a meeting hall to be set up at the Husnabad Press Club to hold press meetings. He said the state government had set up a journalist welfare fund of Rs 42 crore like nowhere else in the country.

Government provided financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the journalists affected with the Covid-19. A financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh was given to the deceased journalist's families. The aggrieved journalist's families would be provided pension along with scholarships for their children's education, Harish Rao noted adding no other state in South India grants accreditations to a wide range of journalists like in Telangana. He said that Rs 58 crore was deposited in the District Collector's account to complete the pending land acquisition of Gouravelli Reservoir in Husnabad. He wanted the land acquisition completed by paying compensation to the farmers within a week.

MLA Sathish Kumar said tenders for the Husnabad National Highway would be completed within a month and work would start soon. With the initiative of Harish Rao, repair work on the damaged roads in Husnabad constituency has started.

ZP Chairperson Roja Radhakrishna Sharma, RDO Jaya Chandra Reddy, Husnabad Press Club president Ajay and others were present.