  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

2k run to create awareness on financial literacy

2k run to create awareness on financial literacy
x
Highlights

The district lead bank manager Ayyapu Reddy, along with local officials, on Tuesday conducted a 2K run here from YSR Chouk Old Bus-stand to Krishnaveni Chouk, as part of the Financial Literacy Week, according to the RBI guidelines

Gadwal: The district lead bank manager Ayyapu Reddy, along with local officials, on Tuesday conducted a 2K run here from YSR Chouk Old Bus-stand to Krishnaveni Chouk, as part of the Financial Literacy Week, according to the RBI guidelines. Bank officials held special camps to create public awareness on financial services, banking rules and online frauds.

Sridhar Reddy of Mission Bhageeratha, Ramesh Babu, ED, SC Corporation, DAO Govind Nayak, officials of various banks, students and officials participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X