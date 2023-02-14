2k run to create awareness on financial literacy

Gadwal: The district lead bank manager Ayyapu Reddy, along with local officials, on Tuesday conducted a 2K run here from YSR Chouk Old Bus-stand to Krishnaveni Chouk, as part of the Financial Literacy Week, according to the RBI guidelines. Bank officials held special camps to create public awareness on financial services, banking rules and online frauds.

Sridhar Reddy of Mission Bhageeratha, Ramesh Babu, ED, SC Corporation, DAO Govind Nayak, officials of various banks, students and officials participated in the event.