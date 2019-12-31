2nd phase of Palle Pragati in Nagarkurnool from January 2

Nagarkurnool: The second phase of 'Palle Pragati' awareness programme seminar was launched at a private function hall in Palem village of Bijinepally mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Monday. Addressing the district officials, public representatives and the members of various associations from across Nagarkurnool district, District Collector E Sridhar called upon every person to take part in the second phase of Palle Pragati to be launched from January 2, and make it a grand success.



Zilla Parishad Chairman Peddapalli Padmavathi attended as the chief guest to this awareness seminar. Along with her, Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu, MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and others took part in the programme.

The programme was also attended by ZPTCs, MPTCs and officials from mandals and villages from across 20 mandals of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that the first phase of 30-day action plan programme was a grand hit and advised the officials and public representatives to make the second phase also a grand success. He urged them to start preparing an action plan and accordingly, take up development activities in the villages, mandals and urban areas and make it a grand success once again.

"During first phase of Palle Pragati, we focused on clean and green drive. Now during the second phase, the peoples' representatives must think innovatively and prepare an action plant to carry out more development works in the villages. This time, the pending works must be taken up during the second phase," suggested the Collector.

He said added that during the first phase, the Telangana had stood as an example to other States in the country and with the same spirit, the second phase works should also be taken up and all necessary works like setting up of graveyards, dumping yards should be taken up.

The Collector said that there were gram panchayat funds of Rs 60 crore in the district and all those funds could be utilised for taking up various development works in the second phase.