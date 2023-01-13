3 CMs to grace 'Kanti Velugu' phase-II rollout on Jan 18

Hyderabad: The State government will launch phase-II of 'Kanti Velugu' programme from Khammam public meeting in the presence of Chief Ministers of Delhi, Kerala and Punjab on January 18.

The programme will take off in the presence of CMs Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Bhagwanth Mann (Punjab), Pinrai Vijayan (Kerala). The Health department officials have been asked to get the equipment and spectacles ready by Friday evening in all districts.

Once Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao starts the programme, officials should begin eye testing in districts. Health Minister T Harish Rao held a review meeting with district officials through video conference on Thursday. He asked them to take help of public representatives and make advance arrangements to participate in the programme.

The minister made it clear that if there are any difficulties, the officials should immediately report to Commissioner of Family Welfare ent Shweta Mohanty. He asked them to have WhatsApp groups with district-level officials and coordinate between themselves. The teams have to update on WhatsApp once at 9 am and 4 pm. Campaigning should be taken up in villages and towns to create awareness among people. He asked officials to ensure there are no technical problems.

The minister asked them to advertise in advance that Aadhaar was mandatory. As many as 1,500 teams would be taking up eye check- up and complete the task within 100 days. Phase-wise, camps are being taken up in 16,533 locations (rural-12,763, urban-3,788), he said. The government would be providing free 30 lakh reading glasses and 25 lakh prescription glasses for the needy.

The minister said the MPDOs, MMAROs, Mandal Special Officers and MPOs will have to monitor at the mandal level and DMHO, Deputy DMHO and Programme Officers will have to monitor the camps at district level. The district collectors were directed to get a tour schedule to visit the camps. The minister called upon all public representatives from village to district level to participate and make the programme successful and realise KCR's goal of blindness-free Telangana.