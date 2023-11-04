3-day Rajashyamala Yagam by KCR ends

Hyderabad: The SubrahmanyeshwaraYagam with Rajashyamala performed by Visakha Shree Saradapitham concluded at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli on Friday. The Yagam was performed for three days by following Vedic rules and completed with Maha Purnahuti.

Swarupanandendra Swamy said that KCR performed the yagam to bless all the people of Telangana. Swamy praised KCR for his commitment to the development of the State. The Yagam was completed in a religious manner and will unveil a wonderful Telangana. After the Maha Poornahuti, Swamy sprinkled water on CM KCR couple and smeared ‘yagaBhasma’ on CM’s head.









RajashyamalaAmmavaru (Goddess) appeared in the ‘Nartanakali’ incarnation at Yagashala on the last day of Yagam. The recitation of Rajashyamala and SubrahmanyeshwaraMula Mantras started in the wee hours. Before the auspicious time for purnahuti, the offerings are completed. KCR and his wife along with relatives and close friends participated in Maha Purnahuti. The couple performed puja in the presence of the Seers Swarupanandendra and Swatmanandendra to the turmeric, saffron, and spices which are being used in Purnahuti.









The CM gave offerings to the Ashtadikpalakas. After that, the couple performed purnahuti. The Yagam was completed by removing the bracelets worn by the CM couple. KCR then paid homage to Swarupanandendra Swamy and offered Guru Vandanam with flowers. On this occasion, Swarupanandendra Swamy tied the Raksha with Shulini Durga Kavacham to the CM. Swarupanandendra Swamy also presented the remaining clothes of Rajashyamala Amma, specially brought from Sri Sarada Peetham from Visakha to the couple. As an auspicious sign, all the pundits attended the Yaga wearing yellow clothes.

