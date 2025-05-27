  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

3-day residential training for MEOs begins in State

3-day residential training for MEOs begins in State
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A three-day residential training programme on leadership, monitoring, and departmental activities for the 629 Mandal Educational Officers...

Hyderabad: A three-day residential training programme on leadership, monitoring, and departmental activities for the 629 Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) in the State began on Monday.

While inaugurating, EV Narsimha Reddy Director of School Education Department, emphasised that MEOs play a crucial role in the development of schools at the field level and advised all MEOs to visit schools and work towards improving student learning outcomes. Compared to the past, now every mandal has a designated MEO, and hence, the performance of MEOs should help in strengthening public trust in government schools .Under the Badi Bata (School Enrollment Drive) programme, he instructed that each MEO should implement a special action plan to increase student enrollment in schools within their mandal. “So far, in the first two phases, 94,794 teachers have been trained through 866 centres at district and mandal levels,” said a senior officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick