3-day residential training for MEOs begins in State
Hyderabad: A three-day residential training programme on leadership, monitoring, and departmental activities for the 629 Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) in the State began on Monday.
While inaugurating, EV Narsimha Reddy Director of School Education Department, emphasised that MEOs play a crucial role in the development of schools at the field level and advised all MEOs to visit schools and work towards improving student learning outcomes. Compared to the past, now every mandal has a designated MEO, and hence, the performance of MEOs should help in strengthening public trust in government schools .Under the Badi Bata (School Enrollment Drive) programme, he instructed that each MEO should implement a special action plan to increase student enrollment in schools within their mandal. “So far, in the first two phases, 94,794 teachers have been trained through 866 centres at district and mandal levels,” said a senior officer.