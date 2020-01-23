3-day TOSACON symposium in Nizamabad begins today

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad Orthopedic Surgeon Association president Hariprasad Rao and secretary Jayaprakash said the TOSACON Symposium will be held in the city for three days from January 24.

NOSA is conducting the 5th annual Telangana Orthopedic Surgeon Association Conference 2020 at G Convention Centre in Dichpally. It will be attended by 700 orthopedic delegates from all over Telangana and other States. About 30 specialists from various parts of India and from UK and USA. 65 prominent specialists from Telangana state will deliver lectures on Trauma Arthroplasty spine Arthroscopic Pediatric orthopedic and Bone Cancer.