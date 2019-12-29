3 degree students of govt. college in Asifabad found pregnant, probe ordered

Three students of Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College (TS TWRDC) in Asifabad district were impregnated by a man.

The girls were found pregnant when a general health check-up was done on 10 college students on November 21 out of the three found pregnant. But the incident came to light on Saturday after the child rights activist alerted the authorities about the girls' plight.

According to the girls, they were sexually assaulted by a man who stays close to their house. However, the identity of the accused is yet to be known. The college is yet to file a complaint against the issue.

Meanwhile, a detailed report will be submitted to the collector and ITDA PO soon by the RDO Dattu, DSP Satyanarayana and other concerned authorities.