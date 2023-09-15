Live
Just In
3 Nigerians drug peddlers, 1 Tollywood film director arrested in drugs case
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has taken to social media platform X and posted the information of arrests made in Bengaluru
Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand on Friday informed that the TSNAB officials has arrested 3 Nigerians drug peddlers and a film director in Tollywood.
Taking to X social platform, he informed “The dark #narcotics underbelly of Tollywood, which has always been a point of discussion, was partly unravelled in a few cases recently . Following leads from a prior operations,3 Nigerian peddlers, based in Bangalore, were apprehended, along with several high flying consumers, including a Tollywood film director.”
He also informed that “Efforts are underway to locate the remaining suspects on the run, some of them owning well known pubs.”
He announced that 8 grams of Cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA, 24 Ecstasy Pills, 8 Cell phones were seized from the accused. All He added that “Governments are very concerned with the spread of drugs usage in the youth and here @TS_NAB will not spare anyone who’s found to be indulging in it in any form. It’s something important to safeguard our next generation.”
He posted a video in another post on movies influencing youth towards drugs
“For those who might have succumbed to misconceptions about serving advisory notice to Baby movie team, we started with this particular movie due to the attention it garnered in recent times.
The whole effort is to sensitise about the negative impact of scenes depicting drug consumption by lead characters - as they can normalize harmful behavior in the society and promotes “It’s all right!” kind of attitude since movies hold immense influence over society.
“Glad that the Baby movie team received the feedback in a positive way. Film makers need to strike a balance between creative freedom and social responsibility.”