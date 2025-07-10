3 out of 4 Class IX students struggle with basic percentage problems

Hyderabad: The Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 report, released by the Central Government, has raised serious concerns about the learning levels of students in Telangana. The data reveals that a staggering 75% of Class IX students were unable to comprehend and apply the basic concept of percentages to solve even simple problems.

The report—formerly known as the National Achievement Survey (NAS)—indicates substantial learning gaps across multiple subjects and grades.

In Class IX, not only did three-fourths of students struggle with percentages, but 69% also failed to understand essential numerical sets, including whole numbers, fractions, integers, rational, and real numbers. Such foundational weaknesses suggest a deeper issue in the teaching and learning of mathematics.

The early signs of this decline are also evident in the lower grades. In Class VI, 54% of students were unable to recognize or extend simple number patterns, while in Class III, more than half struggled with basic number ordering and operations. Specifically, 52% of Class III students couldn’t sequence numbers up to 99, and 49% had difficulty performing basic two-digit addition and subtraction.

The deficiencies aren’t limited to mathematics. In science, 69% of Class IX students were unable to explain basic natural processes such as climate, weather, ocean currents, soil formation, and river flow. Language skills also presented a concern, with 46% of students in the same class unable to identify main ideas or summarize key information from texts.

Across subject areas, Telangana’s Class IX students scored below the national average. Their competency levels were recorded at 36% in mathematics, 39% in science, and 38% in social science—each trailing behind the national averages of 37%, 40%, and 40%, respectively. However, the state matched the national average of 54% in language skills at this level.

Among Class VI students, language comprehension remains weak. Nearly half (48%) were unable to use strategies to understand various types of texts, and 42% struggled to grasp the main ideas or draw conclusions based on what they read.

When viewed holistically, the performance of Telangana’s Class VI students was below national levels across key domains. In language, mathematics, and “The World Around Us,” average scores stood at 53%, 44%, and 44%—falling short of national averages by 4%, 2%, and 5%, respectively.

These findings underscore a pressing need for renewed focus on foundational learning and more effective implementation of educational reforms to bridge the growing learning gaps in the state.

The report’s concerning performance raises questions about the effectiveness of the state education department’s Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission, along with various Learning Improvement Programs.