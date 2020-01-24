3-year-old killed after being crushed by reversing car in Hyderabad

A three-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car on Friday here at Malkajgiri. The incident occurred when the car driver reversing the vehicle at the apartment.

The car driver who unnoticed the boy playing at the apartment hit him while reversing the car. The boy sustained serious injuries and was dead on the spot. Residents of the apartment informed the police who reached the spot and took up the investigation.

The police took the driver into custody and are questioning him.

On February 15, 2019 - a 20-month-boy was killed when he accidentally came under the rear wheels of his father's car. The boy's father who was at the wheel run over his son while reversing. A case was booked against the boy's father.